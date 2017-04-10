Crime 12 mins ago 9:05 p.m.Attorney for ETSU gorilla mask suspect enters not guilty plea
A former East Tennessee State University student indicted last month on charges of wearing a gorilla mask to a Black Lives Matter rally at Borchuck Plaza in September had a not guilty plea entered by his attorney on Monday in Criminal Court in Jonesborough. Tristan Rettke, 19, of Hendersonville, Tennessee, must appear for his next court appearance on June 20. He is charged with one count of civil rights intimidation, disorderly conduct and disrupting a meeting.
