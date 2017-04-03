Company that treats autistic kids set...

Company that treats autistic kids settles fraud claims

Federal prosecutors say a Hendersonville-based company that provides therapy services for kids with autism has agreed to pay $20,000 to settle claims that it fraudulently billed a military health program. Jack Smith, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee, said the TRICARE health program pays for treatment for some of our most vulnerable citizens - those who have autism spectrum disorder.

