The Isaacs To Perform In Whitney Sunday
Open Range Cowboy Church of Whitney will welcome The Isaacs in concert Sunday, April 2, at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. The Isaacs, a multi-award winning family group who began singing 35 years ago, are based out of Hendersonville, Tennessee. The vocalists are mother Lily Isaacs and siblings Ben Isaacs, Sonya Isaacs Yeary and Rebecca Isaacs Bowman.
