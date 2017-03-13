STR: US hotel results for week ending...

STR: US hotel results for week ending 4 March

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: Hospitality Net

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee -- The U.S. hotel industry reported positive results in the three key performance metrics during the week of 26 February through 4 March 2017, according to data from STR . In a year-over-year comparison with the week of 28 February through 5 March 2016: Among the Top 25 Markets, New Orleans, Louisiana , recorded the largest year-over-year increases across the three key performance metrics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hendersonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
WTF is happening at Indian Lake Starbucks? (Dec '15) Mar 11 Just Saying 10
School Traffic in Millersville Mar 10 someone 2
Where did pe teacher go Mar 5 Man in need 1
the music thread (Mar '12) Mar 5 Musikologist 27
No family can Live on $15.00 an Hour. Vote Demo... Mar 5 meh 2
Why is Diana Black Hiding Trump tax returns? Mar 5 Advocate 2
brother on the dl Mar 4 Anthony 3
See all Hendersonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hendersonville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Child Abduction Emergency for Sumner County was issued at March 14 at 6:15PM CDT

Hendersonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hendersonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Hendersonville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,530 • Total comments across all topics: 279,550,157

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC