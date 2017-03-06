STR: US hotel results for week ending...

STR: US hotel results for week ending 25 February

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee -- The U.S. hotel industry reported positive results in the three key performance metrics during the week of 19-25 February 2017, according to data from STR . In a year-over-year comparison with the week of 21-27 February 2016: STR analysts note that the President's Day calendar shift from 15 February 2016 to 20 February 2017 helped the week's performance growth, specifically with leisure travel .

