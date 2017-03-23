STR: US hotel results for week ending 11 March
HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee -- The U.S. hotel industry reported positive results in the three key performance metrics during the week of 5-11 March 2017, according to data from STR . In a year-over-year comparison with the week of 6-12 March 2016: Among the Top 25 Markets, Detroit, Michigan , posted the only double-digit rise in occupancy as well as the largest increases in RevPAR .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Add your comments below
Hendersonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|(Chris) Kyle Gregory (Jun '12)
|5 hr
|I know him
|10
|Police Release Name Of Woman Found Dead In Her ... (Feb '09)
|8 hr
|Rachel
|46
|Samantha Strawn
|20 hr
|Also concerned
|10
|No family can Live on $15.00 an Hour. Vote Demo...
|Mar 21
|Big News
|3
|Coach Massey
|Mar 20
|coach t
|1
|dhs
|Mar 19
|Worried Nana
|2
|derrick Inman aka Godspeed jahrex on facebook i...
|Mar 19
|foofooforu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hendersonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC