STR: US hotel performance for February 2017
HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee -- The U.S. hotel industry reported mixed results in the three key performance metrics during February 2017, according to data from STR . In a year-over-year comparison with February 2016: February 2017 marked the industry's 84th consecutive month with a year-over-year increase in RevPAR.
