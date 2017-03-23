See Inside: Kelly Clarkson's $8.75 Million Tennessee Mansion Is On the Market

Kelly Clarkson and husband Brandon Blackstock are moving on up to a larger spread in Nashville, so they've put their three-story, light brown brick, 20,000-square-foot mansion in Hendersonville, Tennessee, up for sale for $8.75 million. If the first-ever winner of American Idol gets her asking price, it will be quite a profit as Clarkson originally purchased the property for $2.8 million in 2013.

