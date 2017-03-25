Police: Woman sexually assaulted duri...

Police: Woman sexually assaulted during ambulance ride

Saturday Mar 25 Read more: WISH-TV Indianapolis

A Hendersonville, Tennessee man was charged with sexual battery by an authority figure after police say he attempted for force a woman to perform oral sex inside an ambulance. An EMT for a private ambulance company was reportedly transporting a patient from a facility in Antioch to a hospital in Caldwell County, Kentucky on March 10 when police were called to investigate an incident on Alfred Thun Road, according to police.

