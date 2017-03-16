Man arrested after police pursuit in ...

Man arrested after police pursuit in Hendersonville

Thursday Mar 16

Hendersonville police reported 28-year-old Torey Threalkill was driving a white Chevy sedan at a high rate of speed when an officer attempted to pull him over around 1 a.m. Hendersonville police said the pursuit ended in a crash, in which Threalkill was injured. He was transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center for treatment.

