Man arrested after police pursuit in Hendersonville
Hendersonville police reported 28-year-old Torey Threalkill was driving a white Chevy sedan at a high rate of speed when an officer attempted to pull him over around 1 a.m. Hendersonville police said the pursuit ended in a crash, in which Threalkill was injured. He was transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center for treatment.
