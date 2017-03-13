Inside Kelly Clarkson's Country-Chic Tennessee Home
Kelly Clarkson's Tennessee house is a little bit country, a little bit rock-'n'-roll, just like the singer herself. And if you share her style , you're in luck, because Clarkson and her husband Brandon Blackstock have put the mansion on sale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Refinery 29.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hendersonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whooshing sound
|25 min
|CAnnie
|1
|College Heights Baptist Church (Mar '11)
|21 hr
|pshoe
|20
|Ban Pit Bulls in Hendersonville (Nov '12)
|Wed
|Bigmike
|52
|Samantha Strawn
|Tue
|Concerned USC Law...
|9
|WTF is happening at Indian Lake Starbucks? (Dec '15)
|Mar 11
|Just Saying
|10
|School Traffic in Millersville
|Mar 10
|someone
|2
|Where did pe teacher go
|Mar 5
|Man in need
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hendersonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC