Hendersonville woman arrested on food stamp fraud chargeA...

Monday Mar 6

A Hendersonville woman was charged with food stamp fraud, following an investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Angela Howard, 43, turned herself in to TBI agents March 3 and was booked in at the Davidson County Jail on $15,000 bond.

