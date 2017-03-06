Hendersonville woman arrested on food stamp fraud chargeA...
A Hendersonville woman was charged with food stamp fraud, following an investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Angela Howard, 43, turned herself in to TBI agents March 3 and was booked in at the Davidson County Jail on $15,000 bond.
