Gospel singer to stop locally
Country gospel singer Kent Humphrey will perform at 6 p.m. Sunday at Hanover Baptist Church, 151 W. Main St. Humphrey, of Hendersonville, Tenn., began his career in gospel music in 1981 at 17-years-old with the Dixie Melody Boys later called the DMB Band. Humphrey later joined the band, Midsouth, before going on to receive several Christian Country Music Awards, a Grammy nomination and the 1996 Dove Award for country song of the year with "Without You ."
