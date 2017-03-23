1 arrested, another sought for Hender...

1 arrested, another sought for Hendersonville kidnapping

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 23 Read more: WKRN

According to the man, he was lured to the apartment by 39-year-old Cleopatra Lewis. Once inside, he was reportedly beaten by Shamain Johnson, 39. Officials are continuing to search for Johnson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hendersonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
what happened to jeff laborg topix (Jun '11) Wed Truth will set yo... 31
Madison Music Thread (Sep '14) Tue Musikologist 5
Chris Morgan affordable plumbing (Jun '16) Tue randy 3
(Chris) Kyle Gregory (Jun '12) Mar 23 I know him 10
News Police Release Name Of Woman Found Dead In Her ... (Feb '09) Mar 23 Rachel 46
Samantha Strawn Mar 22 Also concerned 10
No family can Live on $15.00 an Hour. Vote Demo... Mar 21 Big News 3
See all Hendersonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hendersonville Forum Now

Hendersonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hendersonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Oakland
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Hendersonville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,811 • Total comments across all topics: 279,930,448

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC