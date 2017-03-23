1 arrested, another sought for Hendersonville kidnapping
According to the man, he was lured to the apartment by 39-year-old Cleopatra Lewis. Once inside, he was reportedly beaten by Shamain Johnson, 39. Officials are continuing to search for Johnson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hendersonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what happened to jeff laborg topix (Jun '11)
|Wed
|Truth will set yo...
|31
|Madison Music Thread (Sep '14)
|Tue
|Musikologist
|5
|Chris Morgan affordable plumbing (Jun '16)
|Tue
|randy
|3
|(Chris) Kyle Gregory (Jun '12)
|Mar 23
|I know him
|10
|Police Release Name Of Woman Found Dead In Her ... (Feb '09)
|Mar 23
|Rachel
|46
|Samantha Strawn
|Mar 22
|Also concerned
|10
|No family can Live on $15.00 an Hour. Vote Demo...
|Mar 21
|Big News
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hendersonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC