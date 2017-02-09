STR: US hotel results for week ending...

STR: US hotel results for week ending 4 February

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee -- The U.S. hotel industry reported mostly negative results in the three key performance metrics during the week of 29 January through 4 February 2017, according to data from STR . In a year-over-year comparison with the week of 31 January through 6 February 2016: Among the Top 25 Markets, Super Bowl LI host Houston, Texas , posted the week's largest increase in RevPAR .

