STR: US hotel results for week ending 11 February
HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee -- The U.S. hotel industry reported negative results in the three key performance metrics during the week of 5-11 February 2017, according to data from STR . In a year-over-year comparison with the week of 7-13 February 2016: Among the Top 25 Markets, Seattle, Washington , recorded the week's only double-digit increase in occupancy and the largest lift in RevPAR .
