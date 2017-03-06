STR: US hotel performance for January...

STR: US hotel performance for January 2017

Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: Hospitality Net

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee -- The U.S. hotel industry opened the year with positive results in the three key performance metrics, according to data from STR . In a year-over-year comparison with January 2016: January 2017 marked the industry's 83rd consecutive month with a year-over-year increase in RevPAR.

