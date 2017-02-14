Johnny Casha s Former Homestead Is on...

Johnny Casha s Former Homestead Is on the Market for $3.95 Million

A lakefront property in Hendersonville, Tenn., that once belonged to Johnny Cash is for sale. The 4.5-acre property was home to Johnny and June Carter Cash from 1968 until their deaths in 2003.

