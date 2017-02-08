Hendersonville police target speeding...

Hendersonville police target speeding drivers after neighborhood complaints

There are 1 comment on the WKRN story from Wednesday Feb 8, titled Hendersonville police target speeding drivers after neighborhood complaints. In it, WKRN reports that:

The speed limit throughout the Stonecrest subdivision is clearly marked at 25 miles per hour, but some people traveling through the neighborhood off Saundersville Road are not driving by the rules. "I've seen some doing well over 40, 45 miles an hour," resident Rob Watts said.

RB PI

Hendersonville, TN

#1 Friday Feb 10
Happy to see our Police Force at work. I hope Hendersonville Police will target the corner of Nokes Dr and Anchor Drive. Several people coming from Imperial onto Anchor Drive never stop at the stop sign at Nokes Drive. Yesterday a Camero came through the intersection running at least 45 mph. We have 3 school age children living on that corner as well as several children living along Anchor Drive. Going for walk is very dangerous over here for adults and children alike. I have faith that Hendersonville Police will take care of this issue. As citizens we are setting up cameras to catch the violators.
Hendersonville, TN

