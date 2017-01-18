Timothy Evans

Timothy Evans

Wednesday Jan 18

A Hendersonville man charged with stealing more than $100,000 from 29 cattlemen across the United States remains in jail in Sumner County. Hendersonville police told News 2 the man, Timothy Evans, was selling GPS technology to keep tabs on cattle, but all the cattlemen got were false promises.

