Hendersonville Performing Arts Company to Present Charlotte's Web

The Hendersonville Performing Arts Company presents Charlotte's Web, adapted by Joseph Robinette and based on the book by E.B. White . Charlotte's Web will be presented January 27th through February 12th with shows on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 at the Hendersonville Performing Arts Center located in the City Square Shopping Center, 260 West Main Street, Suite 204 in Hendersonville.

