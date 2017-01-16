Hendersonville Performing Arts Company to Present Charlotte's Web
The Hendersonville Performing Arts Company presents Charlotte's Web, adapted by Joseph Robinette and based on the book by E.B. White . Charlotte's Web will be presented January 27th through February 12th with shows on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 at the Hendersonville Performing Arts Center located in the City Square Shopping Center, 260 West Main Street, Suite 204 in Hendersonville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Hendersonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lauren Sherbeyn
|1 hr
|April
|1
|Miranda montoya
|1 hr
|April
|3
|To A Gallatin Man
|2 hr
|Fatty Matty
|2
|Hendersonville Goodwill Career Solutions Is Clo...
|Tue
|Lisa F
|4
|to whoever is looking for that pos ethan woods
|Tue
|Hahaha
|11
|Police Release Name Of Woman Found Dead In Her ... (Feb '09)
|Jan 29
|Spook
|44
|Looking for house/trailer to rent
|Jan 28
|Looking
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hendersonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC