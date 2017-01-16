Hendersonville Performing Arts Compan...

Hendersonville Performing Arts Company to Present Charlotte's Web

Monday Jan 16

The Hendersonville Performing Arts Company presents Charlotte's Web, adapted by Joseph Robinette and based on the book by E.B. White . Charlotte's Web will be presented January 27th through February 12th with shows on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 at the Hendersonville Performing Arts Center located in the City Square Shopping Center, 260 West Main Street, Suite 204 in Hendersonville.

Hendersonville, TN

