Cleveland, Tn., Man Caught In Child S...

Cleveland, Tn., Man Caught In Child Sex Sting Sentenced To 15 Years In Federal Prison

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 14 Read more: Chattanoogan.com

A Cleveland, Tn., man who was caught in a child sex sting in early February 2016 has been sentenced to serve 15 years in federal prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hendersonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Alyssa nevitt (Jul '15) Wed Bubbles628 3
Steve Linne (Feb '16) Wed Beezneez 2
News Stephen Tucker poses with the state-record antl... Jan 17 Beer Drinker 29
Ken Hackett Jan 17 guess 2
Is Hendersonville a good place to live? (Mar '08) Jan 16 Poetnariet9372 171
Owner of gray Z06 Corvette Jan 16 Anonymous 1
Conservatives Jan 16 Poetnariet9372 1
See all Hendersonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hendersonville Forum Now

Hendersonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hendersonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Hendersonville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,610 • Total comments across all topics: 278,073,068

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC