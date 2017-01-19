51-year-old Hendersonville man charged with statutory rape
He's being held on a $110,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Sumner County General Sessions Court on Feb. 22. Anyone with information on this case or other possible related cases is urged to call Hendersonville Police at 615-822-1111 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hendersonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cold weather can be rough on outdoorsmen.
|22 hr
|Spring
|2
|School Traffic in Millersville
|Tue
|Sissy123
|1
|Mt. Juliet Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Feb 3
|Musikologist
|15
|what happened to jeff laborg topix (Jun '11)
|Feb 3
|missing the truth
|29
|Need help info on Ryan Trent
|Feb 3
|Res23
|1
|Anybody know Allen Cole Baggett??? (Jun '14)
|Feb 3
|Native1
|6
|Miranda montoya
|Feb 2
|April
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hendersonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC