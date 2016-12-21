STR: US hotel performance for Novembe...

STR: US hotel performance for November 2016

Wednesday Dec 21

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee -- The U.S. hotel industry reported positive year-over-year results in the three key performance metrics during November 2016, according to data from STR . Compared with November 2015, occupancy increased 2.5% to 60.7%, and average daily rate rose 3.4% to US$119.71.

