Police: No charges in - very bloody' attack, murder at Jean Shepard's home
The widower of country singer Jean Shepard won't face charges after shooting a 21-year-old man who attacked him and stabbed his granddaughter to death at his Hendersonville home. The attack happened around 3 a.m. Saturday at Benny Birchfield's Elnora Court residence just as he returned home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Hendersonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who drives the black blazer?
|9 hr
|Curious
|17
|Stephen Tucker poses with the state-record antl...
|Sat
|Hunter
|24
|Lauren Sherbeyn
|Jan 13
|Amber
|1
|Hendersonville Goodwill Career Solutions Is Clo...
|Jan 12
|Jennifer
|1
|Cold weather can be rough on outdoorsmen.
|Jan 11
|Johnon lawn care
|1
|valkeri
|Jan 10
|nunia
|1
|Corrupt DCS (Mar '12)
|Jan 10
|Robin
|39
Find what you want!
Search Hendersonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC