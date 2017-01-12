Police: No charges in - very bloody' ...

Police: No charges in - very bloody' attack, murder at Jean Shepard's home

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

The widower of country singer Jean Shepard won't face charges after shooting a 21-year-old man who attacked him and stabbed his granddaughter to death at his Hendersonville home. The attack happened around 3 a.m. Saturday at Benny Birchfield's Elnora Court residence just as he returned home.

