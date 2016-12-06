Hendersonville home burglarized midday; 4 juveniles in custody
Officials say four juveniles are in custody, and police are searching for two more that could be armed and dangerous. It happened just before 12 p.m. on Wonder Valley Road when the owner heard a commotion and called for help.
