Goodwill to host job fair for Allpro Healthcare Solutions on Tuesday
The Goodwill Career Solutions center is located at 205 Indian Lake Blvd. in Hendersonville. Their fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13 A free money management seminar, "Manage Money on Purpose," by financial coach Dakota Grady, will also begin at 10 a.m. at the center.
