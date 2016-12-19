Family: Husband of late country star ...

Family: Husband of late country star Jean Shepard killed man after stabbing

Monday Dec 19 Read more: USA Today

Family: Husband of late country star Jean Shepard killed man after stabbing Benny Birchfield was trying to protect his granddaughter, who died in the attack. Benny Birchfield's home on Elnora Court in Hendersonville was the site of an attack early Saturday morning in which two people were found dead.

