Family: Husband of late country star Jean Shepard killed man after stabbing
Family: Husband of late country star Jean Shepard killed man after stabbing Benny Birchfield was trying to protect his granddaughter, who died in the attack. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2i8Xtkr Benny Birchfield's home on Elnora Court in Hendersonville was the site of an attack early Saturday morning in which two people were found dead.
