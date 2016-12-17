Country singer Jean Shepard's husband injured in fatal Hendersonville stabbing
The husband of late country singer Jean Shepard was severely injured in a fatal stabbing at his Hendersonville home early Saturday. Upon their arrival to the Elnora Court home around 3 a.m., Benny Birchfield said he he had been stabbed.
