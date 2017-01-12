Country legend Jean Shepard's grandda...

Country legend Jean Shepard's granddaughter killed; husband attacked

Thursday Dec 22

Birchfield was found outside of his home by police, injured and covered in blood, according to police. Inside the Hendersonville, Tenn., home, Travis Sanders, 21, was found shot to death, and Birchfield's granddaughter, Icie Hawkins, were found wounded when police arrived.

