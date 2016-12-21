Benny Birchfield stabbed

Benny Birchfield, the singer of the third part in the Osborne Brothers' band during the late 1950s and early 1960s, and 79-year-old widower of the recently-deceased country music singer Jean Shepard, was stabbed during an altercation that took place at his home in Hendersonville, Tennessee, during the early hours on Saturday, December 17, 2016. However, the couple's 18-year-old granddaughter, Icie Hawkins, was found dead inside, along with 21-year-old Travis Sanders, who died from a gunshot wound.

