Benny Birchfield stabbed

Benny Birchfield stabbed

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: The Bluegrass Blog

Benny Birchfield, the singer of the third part in the Osborne Brothers' band during the late 1950s and early 1960s, and 79-year-old widower of the recently-deceased country music singer Jean Shepard, was stabbed during an altercation that took place at his home in Hendersonville, Tennessee, during the early hours on Saturday, December 17, 2016. However, the couple's 18-year-old granddaughter, Icie Hawkins, was found dead inside, along with 21-year-old Travis Sanders, who died from a gunshot wound.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bluegrass Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hendersonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Samantha Strawn 3 hr USC FAMILY 8
Dump Trump doesn't know who or what he is saying. Dec 20 Trump 4
CEMC now has been charging extra charges for cu... (Dec '10) Dec 19 wandacavanah 33
News Police Release Name Of Woman Found Dead In Her ... (Feb '09) Dec 16 Rachel 43
Who drives the black blazer? Dec 15 Napoleon Dynamite 16
Black Lincoln Navigator Dec 15 Maggie Simpson 3
Ufo Dec 15 Maggie Simpson 2
See all Hendersonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hendersonville Forum Now

Hendersonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hendersonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Hendersonville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,718 • Total comments across all topics: 277,317,220

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC