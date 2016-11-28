Actors Point Theatre Company presents the Winter Wonderettes

It's 1968 and The Wonderettes - the all-girl pop group made famous in The Marvelous Wonderettes musical - is at at Harper's Hardware for the annual Christmas Bash as Actors Point Theatre Company presents Winter Wonderettes December 15-18 in Hendersonville. Things go awry when Santa goes missing! The girls put on quite a show while waiting for Santa to be found.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.