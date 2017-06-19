Western: Pastor Installation, PFLAG Meeting, Youth Org Staff

Published: June 2, 2017 in Carolinas News Notes Updated: June 1, 2017 at 6:47 pm ENGAGE: Write a letter to the editor Pictured Above: Rev. Dr. Joan Saniuk will be installed as pastor of Metropolitan Community Church Sacred Journey on June 4. HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. - Metropolitan Community Church Sacred Journey will install the Reverend Dr. Joan Saniuk as its new pastor on June 4 at its worship service at 5:30 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 1735 5th Ave. W. Prior to the installation, a social hour will be held at 4 p.m. with heavy hors d'oeuvres and mingling.

