Photo Flash: First Look at Disney's the Little Mermaid at Flat Rock Playhouse

Journey "under the sea" with Ariel and her aquatic friends in Disney's The Little Mermaid, adapted from Disney's stunning Broadway production and the Academy Award winning motion picture. Flat Rock Playhouse continues its Studio 52 Family Series with Disney's The Little Mermaid, running tonight, June 29th, through July 23rd at the Flat Rock Playhouse Downtown on Main Street in Hendersonville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.