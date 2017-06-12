Logoa s similarity draws confusion
The 71st Annual North Carolina Apple Festival unveiled its logo last week, but its similarity to another image has left some people scratching their heads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hendersonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obituaries
|May 18
|Searching
|1
|Hookers in Hendo (Apr '12)
|May 18
|Double D
|8
|Hendersonville Music Thread (May '14)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|6
|Profiler looks at unsolved Worley murder case (Sep '10)
|Mar '17
|Mrblond
|3
|Efforts to repeal NC 'bathroom bill' are an at ...
|Mar '17
|TerriB1
|7
|Fletcher officer(s) known to take advantage of ...
|Feb '17
|Nastywoman
|2
|Flat Rock Playhouse presents Music on the Rock:...
|Feb '17
|Ringo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hendersonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC