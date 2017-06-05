Henderson County school board member charged with communicating threat
Henderson, County, NC -- A Henderson County school board member, who is on leave of absence after he was arrested in May, was arrested again on a misdemeanor charge of communicating a threat. Michael Absher, 27, of Hendersonville turned himself in after a staff member at East Henderson High School accused Absher of threatening him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.
Add your comments below
Hendersonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obituaries
|May 18
|Searching
|1
|Hookers in Hendo (Apr '12)
|May 18
|Double D
|8
|Hendersonville Music Thread (May '14)
|May 11
|Musikologist
|6
|Profiler looks at unsolved Worley murder case (Sep '10)
|Mar '17
|Mrblond
|3
|Efforts to repeal NC 'bathroom bill' are an at ...
|Mar '17
|TerriB1
|7
|Fletcher officer(s) known to take advantage of ...
|Feb '17
|Nastywoman
|2
|Flat Rock Playhouse presents Music on the Rock:...
|Feb '17
|Ringo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hendersonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC