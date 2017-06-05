Henderson County school board member ...

Henderson County school board member charged with communicating threat

Henderson, County, NC -- A Henderson County school board member, who is on leave of absence after he was arrested in May, was arrested again on a misdemeanor charge of communicating a threat. Michael Absher, 27, of Hendersonville turned himself in after a staff member at East Henderson High School accused Absher of threatening him.

