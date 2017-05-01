Some North Carolina Residents Complai...

Some North Carolina Residents Complain Property Value Jump

The Times-News of Hendersonville reported some Polk County residents have seen property values increase by 300 percent since the Tryon International Equestrian Center opened in 2015. Polk County commissioners have asked state lawmakers to consider ways to help owners from being taxed off of their property.

