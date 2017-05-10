Rash of break-ins reported at Transyl...

Rash of break-ins reported at Transylvania County trailheads

The Hendersonville Times-News reports that Transylvania County Sheriff's Capt. Kevin Creasman says there have been 16 car break-ins so far this year, not including several more on Wednesday.

