Flat Rock Playhouse to Present the Music of Johnny Cash and Roy Orbison
After a month's hiatus, the Flat Rock Playhouse Music on the Rock Series returns celebrating two of the most influential artists in the history of American Popular Music, Johnny Cash & Roy Orbison. A musical journey featuring the country & rock 'n' roll hits they performed together and on their own, this Music on the Rock will pull from the full range of their repertoire that began in Memphis, TN and travelled across the country and beyond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Hendersonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obituaries
|20 hr
|Searching
|1
|Hookers in Hendo (Apr '12)
|21 hr
|Double D
|8
|Hendersonville Music Thread (May '14)
|May 11
|Musikologist
|6
|Profiler looks at unsolved Worley murder case (Sep '10)
|Mar '17
|Mrblond
|3
|Efforts to repeal NC 'bathroom bill' are an at ...
|Mar '17
|TerriB1
|7
|Fletcher officer(s) known to take advantage of ...
|Feb '17
|Nastywoman
|2
|Flat Rock Playhouse presents Music on the Rock:...
|Feb '17
|Ringo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hendersonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC