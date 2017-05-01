Flat Rock Playhouse to Present the Mu...

Flat Rock Playhouse to Present the Music of Johnny Cash and Roy Orbison

Monday May 1

After a month's hiatus, the Flat Rock Playhouse Music on the Rock Series returns celebrating two of the most influential artists in the history of American Popular Music, Johnny Cash & Roy Orbison. A musical journey featuring the country & rock 'n' roll hits they performed together and on their own, this Music on the Rock will pull from the full range of their repertoire that began in Memphis, TN and travelled across the country and beyond.

