Voters Back Home Don't Mind If Mark M...

Voters Back Home Don't Mind If Mark Meadows Bucks Authority

Monday Apr 17

Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., chair of the House Freedom Caucus, speaks during a news conference in February on Affordable Care Act replacement legislation. On Capitol Hill, Freedom Caucus chairman Mark Meadows carries a reputation of a right-wing rebel - after he and his group of roughly three dozen hard-line House conservatives helped kill the Republican health care bill last month.

