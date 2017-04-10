Miss Julia's creator is coming to Perry Library
Ann B. Ross, creator of Miss Julia, will be the guest speaker at An Afternoon with an Author at Perry Memorial Library on Sunday. Ross is the author of the series of books featuring Miss Julia, the stout hearted and outspoken widow whose small town adventures always seem bigger than life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Hendersonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|where did Kristen Fincher go?
|Apr 6
|bigboy
|1
|Profiler looks at unsolved Worley murder case (Sep '10)
|Mar 24
|Mrblond
|3
|Efforts to repeal NC 'bathroom bill' are an at ...
|Mar '17
|TerriB1
|7
|Fletcher officer(s) known to take advantage of ...
|Feb '17
|Nastywoman
|2
|Flat Rock Playhouse presents Music on the Rock:...
|Feb '17
|Ringo
|2
|Audrey bell
|Feb '17
|Guest
|1
|Beware of Gregory Ojo Okuta
|Feb '17
|Wanna puke
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hendersonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC