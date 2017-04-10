Miss Julia's creator is coming to Per...

Miss Julia's creator is coming to Perry Library

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 6 Read more: Daily Dispatch

Ann B. Ross, creator of Miss Julia, will be the guest speaker at An Afternoon with an Author at Perry Memorial Library on Sunday. Ross is the author of the series of books featuring Miss Julia, the stout hearted and outspoken widow whose small town adventures always seem bigger than life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hendersonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
where did Kristen Fincher go? Apr 6 bigboy 1
News Profiler looks at unsolved Worley murder case (Sep '10) Mar 24 Mrblond 3
News Efforts to repeal NC 'bathroom bill' are an at ... Mar '17 TerriB1 7
Fletcher officer(s) known to take advantage of ... Feb '17 Nastywoman 2
News Flat Rock Playhouse presents Music on the Rock:... Feb '17 Ringo 2
Audrey bell Feb '17 Guest 1
Beware of Gregory Ojo Okuta Feb '17 Wanna puke 1
See all Hendersonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hendersonville Forum Now

Hendersonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hendersonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Letterman
 

Hendersonville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,663 • Total comments across all topics: 280,353,122

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC