Herbert, Henley named Perfect Game All-Americans

Rawlings and Perfect Game announced a week ago its preseason all-american teams to recognize the top underclass high school baseball players in the United States for the junior , sophomore and freshman classes. Tuscola sophomore pitcher Landon Henley and Pisgah junior pitcher Mason Herbert were recently named to a Rawlings-Perfect Game Preseason High School Underclass All-American honorable mention baseball team.

