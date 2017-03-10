Herbert, Henley named Perfect Game All-Americans
Rawlings and Perfect Game announced a week ago its preseason all-american teams to recognize the top underclass high school baseball players in the United States for the junior , sophomore and freshman classes. Tuscola sophomore pitcher Landon Henley and Pisgah junior pitcher Mason Herbert were recently named to a Rawlings-Perfect Game Preseason High School Underclass All-American honorable mention baseball team.
