Video: the Music of Simon and Garfunkel at Flat Rock Playhouse

The Playhouse is returning to the "rock" of Music on the Rock with their next tribute performance featuring the folk-rock music of Simon & Garfunkel . A nostalgic show inducing the true sound and spirit of the famous duo in impeccable vocal harmony, The Music of Simon & Garfunkel ,performed by Swearingen & Kelli, is currently running through April 9th at the Flat Rock Playhouse Downtown on Main Street in Hendersonville.

