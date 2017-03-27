Save Animals and Drink Awesome Beer at ITV

If you're a lover of animals and beer, then you should hit up ITV , Nick Elmi's East Passyunk Avenue bar, on April 14th and 15th. I mean, you should go there that weekend because it's just a fantastic place to eat and drink, but also because they're hosting some friends from North Carolina, Sanctuary Brewing Company , brewers of some pretty fantastic craft beer.

