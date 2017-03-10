On Sunday, The Charlotte Observer pub...

On Sunday, The Charlotte Observer published an unusual story about N.C. legislative leaders ...

On Sunday, The Charlotte Observer published an unusual story about N.C. legislative leaders stifling competition, contrary to their call to liberate business from government regulation. Craft brewers in cities across the state want to expand production, but a state law requires them to market their product through established beer distributors if they produce more than 25,000 barrels a year.

