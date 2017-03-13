Old Mill Wheel To Have New Use In North Carolina
The mill wheel attached to this 1859 landmark building in Afton is to be restored and put on public view in North Carolina. The wheel dates to the 1940s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hendersonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Efforts to repeal NC 'bathroom bill' are an at ...
|Mar 3
|TerriB1
|7
|Fletcher officer(s) known to take advantage of ...
|Feb 23
|Nastywoman
|2
|Flat Rock Playhouse presents Music on the Rock:...
|Feb 22
|Ringo
|2
|"ICE" Facility Downtown Worries Residents (May '12)
|Feb 21
|Fed up
|14
|Audrey bell
|Feb '17
|Guest
|1
|Beware of Gregory Ojo Okuta
|Feb '17
|Wanna puke
|1
|Man charged with assaulting officers (Jun '07)
|Feb '17
|Anonymous
|43
Find what you want!
Search Hendersonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC