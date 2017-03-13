Old Mill Wheel To Have New Use In Nor...

Old Mill Wheel To Have New Use In North Carolina

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 2 Read more: The Greenville Sun

The mill wheel attached to this 1859 landmark building in Afton is to be restored and put on public view in North Carolina. The wheel dates to the 1940s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hendersonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Efforts to repeal NC 'bathroom bill' are an at ... Mar 3 TerriB1 7
Fletcher officer(s) known to take advantage of ... Feb 23 Nastywoman 2
News Flat Rock Playhouse presents Music on the Rock:... Feb 22 Ringo 2
News "ICE" Facility Downtown Worries Residents (May '12) Feb 21 Fed up 14
Audrey bell Feb '17 Guest 1
Beware of Gregory Ojo Okuta Feb '17 Wanna puke 1
News Man charged with assaulting officers (Jun '07) Feb '17 Anonymous 43
See all Hendersonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hendersonville Forum Now

Hendersonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hendersonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Hendersonville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,586 • Total comments across all topics: 279,531,541

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC