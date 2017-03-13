J.C. Penney anchor store to close at Eastridge Mall in Gastonia Updated at
J.C. Penney announced today that its Gastonia store will be one of 138 locations across the country that will close this year as the retailer scrambles to sustain itself. The struggling department store chain announced last month that it would close up to 140 stores this spring in order to focus on improving its locations with the most potential.
