J.C. Penney anchor store to close at ...

J.C. Penney anchor store to close at Eastridge Mall in Gastonia Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: The Gaston Gazette

J.C. Penney announced today that its Gastonia store will be one of 138 locations across the country that will close this year as the retailer scrambles to sustain itself. The struggling department store chain announced last month that it would close up to 140 stores this spring in order to focus on improving its locations with the most potential.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hendersonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Efforts to repeal NC 'bathroom bill' are an at ... Mar 3 TerriB1 7
Fletcher officer(s) known to take advantage of ... Feb 23 Nastywoman 2
News Flat Rock Playhouse presents Music on the Rock:... Feb 22 Ringo 2
Audrey bell Feb '17 Guest 1
Beware of Gregory Ojo Okuta Feb '17 Wanna puke 1
News Man charged with assaulting officers (Jun '07) Feb '17 Anonymous 43
E. Dorsey (Dec '14) Jan '17 Smh 4
See all Hendersonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hendersonville Forum Now

Hendersonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hendersonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Ireland
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Hendersonville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,853 • Total comments across all topics: 279,614,946

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC