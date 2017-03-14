Flat Rock Playhouse to Present the Mu...

Flat Rock Playhouse to Present the Music of Simon & Garfunkel

The Playhouse is returning to the "rock" of Music on the Rock with their next tribute performance featuring the folk-rock music of Simon & Garfunkel. A nostalgic show inducing the true sound and spirit of the famous duo in impeccable vocal harmony, The Music of Simon & Garfunkel,performed by Swearingen & Kelli, will run from March 30th - April 9th at the Flat Rock Playhouse Downtown on Main Street in Hendersonville.

