Cold weather threatens western North Carolina crops
Cold weather forecast this week is posing a threat to Henderson County crops that began to bud thanks to unseasonably warm weather. The Times-News of Hendersonville reports with temperatures expected to dip into the teens and 20s, peach growers are especially concerned.
