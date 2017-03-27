Chester Davis

Chester Spurgeon Davis, 95, of Durham, died March 15, 2017, at his home after a period of declining health. He was born Oct. 1, 1921, in Buckhead, Georgia, to Commodore Spurgeon Davis and Jessie Jordan Davis.

